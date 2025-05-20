Royals Sign Eli McKamey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2009-born forward Eli McKamey to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 5'10, 176 lbs. forward most recently played for the Penticton Vees in the BCHL as the first player to be granted exceptional status in the league at age 15. In his first year of junior hockey, McKamey put up 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 52 games played. Prior to his time in Penticton, McKamey scored 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists) for Shawnigan Lake School U18 Prep in his 14-year-old season. "Eli has demonstrated for a number of years now that he is a top player in his age group" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "Being able to add a player of Eli's caliber to our team is very exciting for our organization. We are very excited to welcome Eli back to the island and are thrilled to have him and his family join our program."

Hailing from Cowichan Bay, B.C., McKamey was drafted by the Victoria Royals 35th overall in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Regarded as a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft, McKamey is committed to playing Division 1 hockey at the University of North Dakota.







