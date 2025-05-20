Penticton Vees Acquire Chiefs' Prospect Trevor Connelly as Part of WHL Expansion Draft

May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Penticton Vees have acquired Spokane Chiefs' forward prospect Trevor Connelly (2006) as part of the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

Connelly, who was originally selected 16th-overall by Spokane in the 2021 U.S. Priority Draft, spent the 2024-25 season at Providence College, where he logged 13 points in 23 games (4G-9A).

Last summer, Connelly was selected 19th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and has since signed his entry level contract with the team. This spring, he made his professional debut with the Henderson Silver Knights, where he posted a goal and three assists in six games.

Connelly represented his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship, helping lead the United States to a gold medal with a goal and three assists over seven games in the tournament.

During the Expansion Draft earlier this month, the Vees were allowed to select one player from each of the 22 WHL teams' rosters ahead of their inaugural season. Since the Chiefs played in the WHL Championship Series, they were not required to submit a protected list for the expansion draft until two days after their season ended.

The WHL is expanding to 23 teams with the addition of the Penticton Vees for the 2025-26 season. Penticton will play in the B.C. Division of the Western Conference, with no other changes to WHL alignment.







