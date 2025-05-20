Kamloops Blazers Announce Don Hay Will Not Return as Associate Coach

May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced today that the hockey club will not renew the contract of Associate Coach, Don Hay. Hay spent the last three seasons with the Blazers in that capacity.

"We are grateful that we had the opportunity to have Don on our coaching staff over the past three seasons," commented General Manager and Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Don's work ethic and relentless commitment to developing players will be a lasting legacy through the Kamloops Blazers organization," said Clouston

"I feel very fortunate to have been welcomed back to the Kamloops Blazers and spend the last three seasons with the hockey club," commented Hay. "Kamloops is a special place for myself and my family. I've enjoyed working with the players, the hockey and business staff and wish them all the best moving forward," said Hay.

Hay spent 17 seasons with the Kamloops Blazers over three different stints including as an Assistant Coach from 1985-1992, Head Coach from 1992-1995 and 2014-2018 and most recently as Associate Coach from 2022-2025.







