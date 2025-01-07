Blazers Acquire Defenseman Rhett Ravndahl from Brandon

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old right shot defenseman Rhett Ravndahl from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ravndahl is from Birch Hills, SK and has played in 29 games with the Wheat Kings this season with two goals and two assists. The 6'1" and 185lb defender has played in 113 career WHL games split between Portland and Brandon and is in his third WHL season.

With the addition of Ravndahl, the Blazers roster currently sits at 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.