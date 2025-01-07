Blazers Acquire Defenseman Rhett Ravndahl from Brandon
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old right shot defenseman Rhett Ravndahl from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Ravndahl is from Birch Hills, SK and has played in 29 games with the Wheat Kings this season with two goals and two assists. The 6'1" and 185lb defender has played in 113 career WHL games split between Portland and Brandon and is in his third WHL season.
With the addition of Ravndahl, the Blazers roster currently sits at 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
