Goaltender Matthew Kondro Signs with Rebels

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that goaltender Matthew Kondro has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The 17-year-old netminder from St. Albert, Alberta was selected in round eight, 171 st overall by the Rebels at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 16 games this season with the Drumheller Dragons (AJHL), Kondro has a 3.30 goals-against-average, .898 save-percentage, and win-loss record of 8-4-2.

In 2022-23 he was named to the AEHL U17 AAA First All-Star Team and was the league's Top Goaltender while playing for the St. Albert Flyers. Kondro also won both honours at the U15 AAA level in 2021-22 with the St. Albert Sabres.

Kondro has been added to the Rebels roster as an affiliated player and will be dressed for the club's game Tuesday versus Saskatoon.

Matthew Kondro

Goaltender

Height: 6'0.5

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: 2007-12-06

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

Draft: WHL - RD (2022) Round: 8 (#171)

Current Club: Drumheller Dragons (AJHL)

