Goaltender Matthew Kondro Signs with Rebels
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that goaltender Matthew Kondro has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
The 17-year-old netminder from St. Albert, Alberta was selected in round eight, 171 st overall by the Rebels at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
In 16 games this season with the Drumheller Dragons (AJHL), Kondro has a 3.30 goals-against-average, .898 save-percentage, and win-loss record of 8-4-2.
In 2022-23 he was named to the AEHL U17 AAA First All-Star Team and was the league's Top Goaltender while playing for the St. Albert Flyers. Kondro also won both honours at the U15 AAA level in 2021-22 with the St. Albert Sabres.
Kondro has been added to the Rebels roster as an affiliated player and will be dressed for the club's game Tuesday versus Saskatoon.
Matthew Kondro
Goaltender
Height: 6'0.5
Weight: 150 lbs.
Birthdate: 2007-12-06
Hometown: St. Albert, AB
Draft: WHL - RD (2022) Round: 8 (#171)
Current Club: Drumheller Dragons (AJHL)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025
- Elick and 3rd ('26) to Tri City Americans for Gavin and Arpin - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Americans acquire Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from Brandon - Tri-City Americans
- Rockets Acquire Forward Dawson Gerwing And 2025 Draft Pick For Defenceman Marek Rocak - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Hurricanes Add Wilson from Pats - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Trade Wilson to Hurricanes, Acquire Brown from Wild - Regina Pats
- Giants Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Maxim Muranov from Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Swap 2004-Born Forwards with Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire World Junior Defenceman from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors - Prince Albert Raiders
- Goaltender Matthew Kondro Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Division Rivals Swap Forwards - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Acquire 6'5 Blue-Liner Chichkin from Regina Pats - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Deal Chichkin to Cougars for Fourth-Round Pick - Regina Pats
- Warriors and Giants Team up for Morning Deal - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Acquire Goaltender Brady Smith from Moose Jaw - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.