Warriors and Giants Team up for Morning Deal

Moose Jaw, SK - General Manager Jason Ripplinger has announced the acquisition of 18-year-old goalie Matthew Hutchison, a 4th-round pick in 2025, and a 7th-round pick in 2028 from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for 19-year-old goalie Brady Smith

"Acquiring Matthew gave us a chance to add a quality goaltender with WHL experience, and we were also able to add a couple more draft picks," commented General Manager Jason Ripplinger.

"Matthew has a lot of upside, and we are hoping he can give us some stability in our net and keep competing with Josh (Banini)," he added.

Hutchison, 6'3", 189lbs, has played in 22 games this season with the Giants he has a record of 10-8-1, a 3.92gaa, and a .875sv%.

From Nanaimo, BC, Hutchison was selected in the 3rd round, 50th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In 43 career games in the WHL, he has a record of 14-22-2 with a 4.49gaa and a .870sv%. In 2022 - 2023, he played 22 games with Oceanside (VJHL), posting a record of 19-1-1-1 with a 1.82gga and a .933sv%.

Hutchison is expected to join the Warriors on their current road trip in Alberta. The Warriors take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes Tuesday and head into Calgary Wednesday to battle the Hitmen.

