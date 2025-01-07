Cougars Acquire 6'5 Blue-Liner Chichkin from Regina Pats

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today the team has acquired defenceman Aleksey Chichkin (05) from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Chichkin, 19, has played 32 games with the Pats this season, compiling seven points (3-4-7), 55 penalty minutes, and 54 shots on goal. Before his time with the Pats, Chichkin played with the Calgary Hitmen in 2023-24, where he accumulated ten points (1-9-10) over 61 games played. Chichkin stands in at a towering 6'5.

"Aleksey is a big and rangy player that plays physical and makes simple plays," commented General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He will really complement our d-core."

Over Chichkin's 93-game WHL career, the Vancouver product owns 17 points (4-13-17), 147 penalty minutes, and 117 shots on goal.

The Prince George Cougars return to action tonight as they host their division rival Vancouver Giants at the CN Centre. You can secure your seats HERE.

