Broncos Acquire World Junior Defenceman from Rockets

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have completed their first move ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline, acquiring 2005-born defenceman Marek Ročák (Valasske Klobouky, CZE) from the Kelowna Rockets. In exchange, the Broncos send 2005-born forward Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) and a 4th-round pick (Prince George) in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ročák, 19, is in his third full WHL season, having played 119 games with the Rockets and recording 60 career points (10 goals, 50 assists). During the 2023-24 season, Ročák appeared in all 68 regular season games for Kelowna and added 15 playoff games to his résumé as part of the BC Division.

A first-round selection (43rd overall) by the Rockets in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Ročák recently represented Team Czechia at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa, where he helped his team secure a bronze medal.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie emphasized the significance of adding a veteran presence like Ročák to the team's blue line.

"Marek is an intelligent, puck-moving defenceman who plays efficiently, makes strong reads, and provides excellent support on both ends of the ice," Leslie said.

The Broncos organization is excited to welcome Marek to Swift Current and looks forward to seeing him suit up in a Broncos jersey.

As part of the trade, the Broncos want to thank Dawson Gerwing. Gerwing played 69 games for the Broncos, including 27 this season where he registered 10 points (six goals, four assists). A third-round selection (48th overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Gerwing made valuable contributions both on and off the ice during his time with the Broncos.

The organization would like to extend its gratitude to Dawson for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best in Kelowna.

