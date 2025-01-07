Hurricanes Add Wilson from Pats
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday the acquisition of 2005-born forward Anthony Wilson from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2026 and a sixth-round draft pick in the 2027 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.
Wilson, 19, was originally drafted by the Victoria Royals in the third-round (59th overall) in the 2020 WHL Draft. The Swift Current, SK, product has appeared in 27 regular season games this year with the Pats amassing 11 points (7g-4a) along with 17 penalty minutes. He has skated in 210 regular season games in his WHL career with the Pats, Royals and Brandon Wheat Kings totaling 67 points (30g-37a) along with 151 penalty minutes.
"Anthony is a good, two-way forward who plays the right side," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "He will bring us a physical element to our middle-6 forwards and is a really good skater who has the ability to help offensively."
The 5'10, 194-pound right winger posted a career-high 25 points (9g-16a) along with 65 penalty minutes in 2023-2024 split between the Wheat Kings and Pats. Wilson, who is the younger brother of former Hurricanes draft pick Wyatt Wilson, spent the 2018-2019 season with the Yale Hockey Academy where he was teammates with 'Canes forward Brayden Edwards before he joined the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team in 2019-2020 where he was teammates with Kooper Gizowski and Tristen Doyle.
