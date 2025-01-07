Elick and 3rd ('26) to Tri City Americans for Gavin and Arpin

Brandon, MB - January 7, 2025 - The Brandon Wheat Kings have completed a trade with the Tri-City Americans, acquiring forward Jordan Gavin and Defenceman Merrek Arpin, in exchange for 2006-born defenceman Charlie Elick and a 3rd round pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League (WHL) Draft.

Jordan Gavin, a former 2nd overall WHL draft pick, has 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 35 games this season. A dynamic forward known for his offensive ability, he has a point per game player in 2023-24. Gavin also won a Gold Medal with Team Canada at the 2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His speed and playmaking skills will add depth to the Wheat Kings' forward corps.

Standing a towering 6 foot 4 inches, Merrek Arpin, a versatile player with a strong two-way game, brings a solid presence to the ice and is expected to provide valuable contributions at both ends of the rink.

"We're thrilled to add Jordan and Merrek to our team," said Brandon Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach, Marty Murray. "Both players have a lot of upside and will complement the style of play we're looking to build. This trade strengthens our roster as we focus on the rest of this season and beyond."

In return, the Wheat Kings part ways with Charlie Elick, a 2006-born defenceman who has been a steady presence on the blue line. Drafted 3rd overall in the same draft as Jordan Gavin, Charlie has suited up for the Wheat Kings in 171 regular season and playoff games, putting up 50 points. The Wheat Kings thank Charlie for his contributions to the team and wish him the best of luck with the Tri-City Americans.

"This was a difficult decision, but we believe it's a trade that benefits both teams, and all players involved" said Marty Murray. "We wish Charlie all the best as he moves forward in his development with Tri-City. He's a skilled player, and we are confident he will continue to grow. We are also extremely excited for the future this trade brings to our team in adding Jordan and Merrek."

The Wheat Kings also send a 3rd round pick in the 2026 WHL Draft to Tri-City as part of the deal.

WHL Trade Deadline is Thursday, January 9th.

Next on-ice action for the team is Friday night, when the new look Wheat Kings take on the Portland Winterhawks.

