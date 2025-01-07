Pats Trade Wilson to Hurricanes, Acquire Brown from Wild
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2005-born forward Anthony Wilson to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026 and a sixth-round pick in 2027.
In a corresponding move, the Pats have acquired 2007-born forward Ashton Brown from the Wenatchee Wild for the 2027 sixth-round pick acquired from the Hurricanes.
"We'd like to thank Anthony for his time as a Pat, and wish him the best with the Hurricanes. "This is another move to benefit the development of our young forward group for the rest of the season," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "We're excited to add Ashton Brown to our Hockey Club and our young group of players. We like the details in his game, his sense and skill, and his experience playing centre."
Brown, 17, is a 5-foot-10, 178 lb. right-shot centre who has recorded six points (1G-5A) in 32 games with the Wild this season. Last season as a 16-year-old, the Sherwood Park, Alta. product tallied six points (2G-4A) in 48 games. Brown was formerly drafted by the Winnipeg ICE in the fourth round (#88) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Wilson, 19, tallied 28 points (14G-14A) in 73 games with the Pats over the last two seasons, with 11 points (7G-4A) in 27 games this season. The Swift Current, Sask. product has 67 career points (30G-37A) in 210 WHL games. The 5-foot-10, 194 lb. right-shot forward was drafted in the third round (#69) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.
Images from this story
|
Regina Pats forward Anthony Wilson
|
Forward Ashton Brown wtih the Wenatchee Wild (right)
