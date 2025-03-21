Pats Finish Road Schedule with Loss in Brandon

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Brandon, Man. - The Regina Pats suffered a 7-3 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings in their final road game of the 2024-25 season.

Caden Brown (1G-1A), Zach Pantelakis and Ephram McNutt scored goals for the Pats while Ewan Huet made 36 saves in his final game with the Pats.

Meanwhile, Joby Baumuller (2G-1A), Jaxon Jacobson (1G-2A) and Quinn Mantei (3A) led the way with three-point games while Carson Bjarnason made 33 saves in the victory. Marcus Nguyen tallied two goals, and Matteo Michels finished with two points (1G-1A).

FINAL SCORE: Wheat Kings 7, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Wheat Kings at 1:31 - Jaxon Jacobson (15), assisted by Quinn Mantei // Mantei found a streaking Jacobson and he got a step on the Pats defender, cut through the slot and put a backhand past Huet to make it 1-0 Wheat Kings early in the contest.

Second Period

2-0: Wheat Kings at 2:24 - Joby Baumuller (17), assisted by Jaxon Jacobson // Jacobson won an offensive zone face-off to Baumuller and his wrist shot beat a screened Huet to make it 2-0 early into the second period.

3-0: Wheat Kings at 3:07- Joby Baumuller (18), assisted by Jaxon Jacobson & Matteo Michels // The Wheat Kings broke in with numbers and Baumuller one-timed a pass from Jacobson past Huet to make it 3-0.

3-1: Pats at 11:17 - Caden Brown (19), assisted by Zachary Lansard & Cameron Kuzma // Lansard got the puck, skated back to the offensive blueline and fired a long range shot that Brown got a piece of to redirect it past Bjarnason to make it 3-1.

4-1: Wheat Kings at 17:58 - Marcus Nguyen (35), assisted by Jordan Gavin & Quinn Mantei (PP) // While on the powerplay, the Wheat Kings worked the puck around Pats zone and Nguyen one-timed a pass past Huet to make it 4-1 for the hometown club

Third Period

4-2: Pats at 4:57 - Zach Pantelakis (15), assisted by Keets Fawcett & Matt Paranych // Fawcett's shot from the right circle was kicked out by Bjarnason right to Pantelakis and he made no mistake firing it high over the Wheat Kings netminder to pull the Pats to within a pair at 4-2.

5-2: Wheat Kings at 9:45 - Luke Shipley (19), assisted by Roger McQueen & Quinn Mantei // McQueen got the puck behind the Pats net and he sent a pass to the front of the net which found a wide open Shipley who fired it past Huet to make it 5-2.

6-2: Wheat Kings at 10:35 - Marcus Nguyen (36), assisted by Adam Belusko & Nolan Flamand // The Wheat Kings got in deep with Belusko finding Nguyen open at the crease and Ngyuen tipped it past Huet to make it 6-2.

7-2: Wheat Kings at 15:04 - Matteo Michels (20), assisted by Cameron Allard (SH) // Michels got sent on a breakaway as he picked up the puck just over the Pats blueline and fired it past Huet's glove to make it 7-2.

7-3: Pats at 18:48 - Ephram McNutt (6), assisted by Caden Brown & John Babcock (PP) // Brown sent a cross ice pass to the left circle where McNutt one-timed the puck past Bjarnason to make it 7-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 9-15-12-36 | Brandon - 14-14-15-43

PP: Regina - 1/4 | Brandon - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (36 saves / 43 shots)

Brandon: Carson Bjarnason (33 saves / 36 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Nolan Flamand (1A) - Wheat Kings

Second: Luke Shipley (1G) - Wheat Kings

Third: Marcus Nguyen (2G) - Wheat Kings

JUST NOTES

Fenton Mann made his Pats debut and is the 1,456th player to play in a regular season or playoff game in franchise history. Caden Brown scored his 19th of the season and added an assist. He now has points in back-to-back games (1G-2A). He also has five points in his last five games (3G-2A). Ephram McNutt scored his sixth goal of the season and second in as many games. Zach Pantelakis has six points (4G-2A) in his last four games after picking up a goal. Matt Paranych added an assist. He now has eight points (2G-6A) in his last eight games. Cameron Kuzma recorded an assist, giving him three assists in his last four games. John Babcock has assists in back-to-back games. The Pats fall to 2-5-1 against the Wheat Kings this season. Regina dropped to 16-43-5-3 while Brandon improved to 37-23-4-3.

COMING UP

The Pats finish up their 2024-25 season with their Fan Appreciation Game, with puck drop set for 6pm against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday, March 22 at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.