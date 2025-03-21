Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Final Road Game of Regular Season

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings fell 4-2 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their final road game of the regular season on Friday night.

The Oil Kings didn't come out of the gate as they wanted in the game, falling behind 2-0 after the first period on a pair of Lethbridge goals from Brayden Edwards. Edmonton was also outshot 14-5 in the first, but they were able to limit the Hurricanes after that point from a shot perspective.

In the second, Edmonton tied the game within a 40 second stretch between the five- and six-minute marks of the period as Josh Mori and Niko Tsakumis scored for Edmonton to tie the game. However, two Lethbridge goals, also in quick succession gave the Hurricanes back the lead as Kash Andresen and Leo Braillard made it 4-2 before the end of the second.

The Oil Kings only gave up six shots total in the final 40 minutes of the hockey game, and outshot the Hurricanes 12-2 in the third period, but were unable to get another one past Hurricanes netminder Jackson Unger.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-2 on the powerplay, and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton's road record concludes this season at 16-15-2-1. They're back in action at home on Sunday, hosting Red Deer.

