50/50 Starting At $10,000 For Rockets Fan Appreciation Game On March 22

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that for their Fan Appreciation Night, the 50/50 Jackpot on Saturday, March 22, against the Kamloops Blazers will start at $10,000.00.

In addition to the 50/50, the game will also feature live music from iNSTARiO, face painting, a team poster giveaway and the draw for the season long entry of the jersey off the back giveaway.

For the jersey giveaway, fans will have until puck drop to enter the final ballot from the Game Day Program. Following the game, the Rockets players will give their special, one of a kind jerseys to the fans whose names are drawn at the entry deadline. Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games, are on sale at www.selectyourtickets.com.

The online and in-person 50/50 gives fans located in British Columbia along with fans attending games the chance to win during every Rockets home game this season.

50/50 tickets are on sale now online at rockets5050.com and will end at the start of the third period. Fans can use debit, credit or cash to purchase tickets in person at the game.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 19 years or older, located within British Columbia's provincial borders at the time of purchase. All ticket sales are final. Ticket buyers will receive an emailed receipt that will include all numbers associated with the purchased tickets.

Fans can select from the following three ticket pack options:

Five dollars ($5.00) for three (3) tickets

Ten dollars ($10.00) for ten (10) tickets

Twenty dollars ($20.00) for forty (40) tickets

After sales have closed, the draw shall take place and be announced no later than 12 a.m. PT. The winning number will be posted at the bottom of the 50/50 info and winners page.

The 50/50 raises important dollars for the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association.

Questions or concerns regarding the 50/50 program should be emailed to kelownarockets5050@gmail.com.

BC Gaming License # 144239

50/50 Rules of Play

Watch the draw on Zoom: ID 4928103189, passcode is Rockets23

