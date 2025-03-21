Oil Kings Visit Hurricanes to Kick of Final Weekend of Regular Season

Lethbridge, Alta. - There's still lots to be decided as the Edmonton Oil Kings open up the final weekend of the regular season tonight in Lethbridge as they take on the Hurricanes.

Edmonton currently sits with a 36-26-2-2 record with two games remaining. They've got 76 points and could theoretically move up to fifth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a pair of wins and some help. The Oil Kings are coming off a Sunday 8-4 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

That would set up a matchup with their opponents tonight in the Hurricanes who have locked up the fourth spot in the East. Lethbridge is 41-20-3-2 on the year, good for 87 points. They're finishing up a six-game homestand where they've gone 3-1-1-0.

Tonight marks the eighth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Hurricanes. Edmonton is 4-2-0-1 against Lethbridge this season, scoring 23 goals and allowing 17 goals. Edmonton is led offensively in the series by Landon Hanson who has eight points (6G, 2A), while Gracyn Sawchyn has six points (1G, 5A) in four games. Lethbridge is led by Brayden Yager who has seven points (3G, 4A) in five games in the series.

Game time from the visitLethbridge.com arena is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (53, 30-47-77)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Roan Woodward (66, 22-31-53)

Lukas Sawchyn (64, 15-38-53)

Adam Jecho (54, 25-27-52)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 1 point away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 6 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 1 point away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brayden Yager (53, 25-56-81)

Brayden Edwards (62, 29-46-75)

Logan Wormald (56, 30-38-68)

Noah Chadwick (64, 13-39-52)

Leo Braillard (51, 25-20-45)

