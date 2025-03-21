Former First-Team All Star Luca Cagnoni Makes NHL Debut with San Jose Sharks

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Portland Winterhawks standout defenseman Luca Cagnoni made his National Hockey League debut with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Cagnoni became the 136th Winterhawk all-time to play a game in the NHL. No other Western Hockey League team has more.

The Burnaby, British Columbia native played a game-high 23:15 and registered a shot on goal while playing against former Winterhawks teammate Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes. Selected by the Sharks in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Cagnoni became the first defenseman from his draft class to appear in an NHL game.

Cagnoni produced 44 goals and 149 assists for 193 points in 205 career regular-season games for Portland. The four-year Winterhawk added another 23 points in 33 post-season contests, 13 of which came in Portland's run to the WHL Championship in 2024, and San Jose signed him to an entry-level contract following the Club's season on May 22, 2024.

Prior to his call-up to the NHL, the 20-year-old spent the 2024-2025 season with the Sharks' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, San Jose Barracuda. Before departing the Barracuda, the 180-pound defenseman sat tied for second-most points amongst AHL defensemen with 47 points in 56 games.

Originally not selected in the WHL Prospects Draft, the Winterhawks added the talented defenseman to their protected list, and he joined Portland during the shortened 2020-2021 season. From there, he has had an upward trajectory as he was named to the WHL's U.S. Division Second All-Star Team following his second full campaign with the Hawks. In his final season in the Rose City, Cagnoni became the first WHL defenseman since 1993-1994 to reach the 90-point mark (18 goals, 72 assists). Once again, he was recognized league-wide with a WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team appearance. NHL Central Scouting joined in providing accolades to Cagnoni when they named him to the Canadian Hockey League's Third All-Star Team following the 2023-2024 season.

