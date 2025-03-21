Chiefs Seek Strong Home Finish as They Host Seattle for Regular Season Finale Friday Night
March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to finish the regular season home slate strong as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night. The Chiefs are 4-1-0-0 against the Thunderbirds this year, with team captain Berkly Catton as Spokane's top scorer against the divisional foe (5G-4A). Dawson Cowan and Carter Esler each have a pair of wins against Seattle.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale and Family Feast Night
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX and WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
