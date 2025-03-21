Chiefs Seek Strong Home Finish as They Host Seattle for Regular Season Finale Friday Night

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to finish the regular season home slate strong as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night. The Chiefs are 4-1-0-0 against the Thunderbirds this year, with team captain Berkly Catton as Spokane's top scorer against the divisional foe (5G-4A). Dawson Cowan and Carter Esler each have a pair of wins against Seattle.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale and Family Feast Night

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX and WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.