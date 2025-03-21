Victoria Royals Clinch the B.C. Division Title

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have clinched the B.C. Division title with a win over the Prince George Cougars tonight.

The Royals secured top spot in the division with a 6-3 win over the Cougars in Prince George. With these two points, the Royals record improved to 40-17-3-7 through 67 games-sitting second place in the Western Conference with 90 points.

The B.C. Division title marks the second since the Royals arrived in Victoria in 2011-12, and first since the 2015-16 season.

The Royals will host Games 1 and 2 of the opening round of the playoffs, with tickets available now at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

