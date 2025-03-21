Victoria Royals Clinch the B.C. Division Title
March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have clinched the B.C. Division title with a win over the Prince George Cougars tonight.
The Royals secured top spot in the division with a 6-3 win over the Cougars in Prince George. With these two points, the Royals record improved to 40-17-3-7 through 67 games-sitting second place in the Western Conference with 90 points.
The B.C. Division title marks the second since the Royals arrived in Victoria in 2011-12, and first since the 2015-16 season.
The Royals will host Games 1 and 2 of the opening round of the playoffs, with tickets available now at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Victoria Royals Clinch the B.C. Division Title - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Final Road Game of Regular Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wheat Kings Erupt With All-Situations Offense In Win Over Pats - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Battle Hard But Fall in Swift Current - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Finish Road Schedule with Loss in Brandon - Regina Pats
- 50/50 Starting At $10,000 For Rockets Fan Appreciation Game On March 22 - Kelowna Rockets
- Former First-Team All Star Luca Cagnoni Makes NHL Debut with San Jose Sharks - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Seek Strong Home Finish as They Host Seattle for Regular Season Finale Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Visit Hurricanes to Kick of Final Weekend of Regular Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Close out Final Weekend of Regular Season against Moose Jaw - Swift Current Broncos
- Former Warriors Forward Petruic Named WHL Grad of the Month for February/March - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Victoria Royals Clinch the B.C. Division Title
- Victoria Royals Announce Playoff Home-Ice Ticketing Information
- Victoria Royals Mid-Week Preview: March 18th-19th
- Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Giants - March 14th-15th, 2025
- Victoria Royals to Give Jerseys off the Back Post-Game on Fan Appreciation Night