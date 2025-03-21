Broncos Close out Final Weekend of Regular Season against Moose Jaw

March 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - It's the final week of the WHL's 2024-25 Regular Season and the Swift Current Broncos (34-29-1-2) will be making their final adjustments and preparations with a home-at-home series to close out the campaign against the Moose Jaw Warriors (14-44-6-2) starting at the InnovationPlex Friday night.

The Broncos will stay in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference and will await the fall-out of the weekend with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen to see who they'll match-up with in Round 1 of the WHL Playoffs next week. While the defending WHL Champion Warriors will miss the post-season. The Broncos are undefeated at home against Moose Jaw this season with all three games going to overtime.

Tonight is Fan Appreciation Night at the InnovationPlex, presented by Great Plains College where there will be plenty of give-aways throughout the night, Fireball Friday where all shots of fireball will be $5 and the first 250 people through the doors will receive free cowbells.

You can catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 34-29-1-2 Home: 20-12-1-0 Away: 14-16-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 16-13-1-1 Home: 8-5-1-0 Away: 9-8-0-1

LAST GAME 5-2 L @ Regina: Rylan Gould had a goal and an assist but the Swift Current Broncos were stymied by Pats goaltender Kelton Pyne making 30 saves as the Broncos fell 5-2 in Regina, splitting their season series with the Pats at 3-3.

VS MOOSE JAW: This is the 7th of 8 meetings between the Broncos & Warriors. Swift Current won the most recent match-up against Moose Jaw 3-2 on February 28 at the InnovationPlex. Luke Mistelbacher would score his third overtime winner against the Warriors this season in the win. He and Captain Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos against the Warriors in scoring with 12 points each in all six games played. The Broncos are 3-0 at the InnovationPlex this season. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 108-81-4-4 (six ties) against the Warriors. At home, Swift Current sports a 56-30-2-4 (two ties) against Moose Jaw.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT SC) January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw (7-4 MJ) January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw (3-2 SC) January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current (3-2 OT SC) February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

