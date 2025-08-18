Chiefs' Annual Training Camp Set for August 28-31

Published on August 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will hold their annual training camp at Spokane Arena with ice sessions beginning on Thursday, August 28 running through Sunday, August 31. The camp will feature around 60- players, ranging in age from 15-20, split into four teams. Further details, including team names and rosters, will be released in the coming days.

The event marks the first time the 2025 draft class will have the chance to participate in a Chiefs training camp, including signed prospects D Ryker Doka (WHL Prospects, 28th overall), G Linus Vieillard (CHL Import, 57th overall), and F Elias Pul (CHL Import, 118th overall).

Practice sessions will take place during the day, followed by two games each night. The camp will follow a tournament style, culminating in a Red-White Championship game for the Chiefs Cup on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. featuring the top two teams from camp.

All games at Spokane Arena will be free and open to the public. Guests are asked to enter the building at the southeast corner of the arena.

After camp, the team will trim the roster to begin their WHL preseason schedule as they prepare to open the regular season on September 19 at Kelowna.

Camp Game Schedule

Thursday, August 28

4 p.m. - Game 1

6 p.m. - Game 2

Friday, August 29

4 p.m. - Game 1

6 p.m. - Game 2

Saturday, August 30

4 p.m. - Game 1

6 p.m. - Game 2

Sunday, August 31

8:30 a.m. - Team 3rd Place vs Team 4th Place

11 a.m. - Red-White Championship Game







