Rockets to Host Annual Locker Room Sale on August 20 at Prospera Place

Kelowna, B.C. - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the team will host it's annual Locker Room Sale on Wednesday, August 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Prospera Place. Fans will enter through the main doors of Prospera Place and exit through the Kelowna Rockets Team Store

The sale offers Rockets fans a unique opportunity to purchase authentic team-issued equipment and apparel at discounted prices. A wide range of items will be available, including:

Sticks - $250

Shoulder Pads - $100

Shin Pads - $75

Elbow Pads - $40

Hockey Pants - $85

Helmets - $100

Gloves - $80

Skate Blades - $15

Visors - $30

Store Jerseys - $75

In addition, team-issued apparel such as t-shirts, shorts, joggers, shoes, and other items will be available in various sizes at a range of prices.

As a special bonus, all fans making a purchase will receive a FREE pair of hockey socks while supplies last.

The Rockets Team Store will also remain open during the sale for fans looking to shop the latest Rockets merchandise ahead of the 2025-26 WHL season.







