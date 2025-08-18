Warriors Announce Schedule for 2025 Training Camp Presented by KCS Marketing

Published on August 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce the schedule for the 2025 Training Camp presented by KCS Marketing.

Training Camp kicks off on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with registration and fitness testing. On ice sessions begin on Thursday. The 2025 Training Camp will wrap up on Sunday, August 31, with the team's annual Grey and Red Intrasquad game. Entry to the game will be by donation to CMHA Moose Jaw in memory of Warriors' prospect Ethan Williams and Warriors' alumni, Rob Trumbley.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-2026 season can be purchased online or through the Moose Jaw Warriors business office.

All ice times will be held at the Temple Gardens Centre and are open to the public.

See below for a full schedule of the 2025 Training Camp presented by KCS Marketing.

Wednesday August 27, 2025

9:00am Registration

9:30am Introductions

12:00pm Fitness Testing

Thursday August 28, 2025

8:00am - 9:00am Main Camp Practice, Team 1

9:15am - 10:15am Main Camp Practice, Team 2

10:30am - 11:30am Main Camp, Goalie Session

12:00pm - 1:30pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 2

1:45pm - 3:15pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 3 vs Team 4

3:30pm - 4:30pm Main Camp Practice, Team 1

4:45pm - 5:45pm Main Camp Practice, Team 2

6:00pm - 7:30pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 2 vs Team 3

7:45pm - 9:15pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 4

Friday August 29, 2025

8:00am - 9:00am Main Camp Practice, Team 2

8:00am - 9:00am Team 1 Workout

9:15am - 10:45am Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 2 vs Team 4

11:00am - 12:00pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage Team 1 vs Team 3

12:45pm - 1:45pm Main Camp Practice, Team 1

12:45pm - 1:45pm Team 2 Workout

2:00pm - 3:30pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 2

4:30pm - 6:00pm Rookie Camp Scrimmage, Team 3 vs Team 4

7:00pm - 8:30pm Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 2

Saturday August 30, 2025

9:00am - 10:30am Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 2

10:45am - 12:15pm Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 3 vs Team 4

3:00pm - 4:30pm Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 3

4:45pm - 6:15pm Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 2 vs Team 4

Sunday August 31, 2025

9:00am - 11:00am Main Camp Scrimmage, Team 1 vs Team 2

5:00pm Red and Grey Intrasquad Game







Western Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.