Warriors Hire Alumni Evanoff as Goaltending Coach

Published on August 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have hired alumni Adam Evanoff as the organization's goaltending coach.

"We are excited to announce Adam Evanoff as our new goaltending coach," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Adam will bring enthusiasm and a positive attitude to our organization. We look forward to watching Adam grow in his new position."

Evanoff, from Penticton, British Columbia, played with the Moose Jaw Warriors from 2017 to 2020 before finishing his WHL career with the Victoria Royals.

"I am extremely grateful to begin my coaching career in a place that means so much to me," said Evanoff. "I can't thank Jason (Ripplinger), Mark (O'Leary), and the rest of the staff enough for providing me with this opportunity."

Evanoff suited up for 117 regular-season games between the Warriors and the Royals, posting a career .901 save percentage, 3.38 goals against average, and a record of 49-50-11.

After his WHL career, Evanoff spent time with the Loreburn 19ers of the Saskatchewan Valley Hockey League (SVHL) before signing with the University of Regina Cougars.

"I had such a positive experience playing for the Warriors, and that was largely due to the incredible coaching that I received," said Evanoff. "The organization has done an excellent job accumulating talented goalies. The future is bright for our current prospects, and I want to help [them] reach their goals."

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-2026 season can be purchased online or through the Moose Jaw Warriors business office.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.