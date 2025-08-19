Pats Honour Hometown with New Season Theme

Regina, Sask. - Some football fans may bleed green, but for Regina Pats fans, BLUE RUNS DEEP. The 2025-26 season theme is a big shout-out to the team's hometown, emphasizing how the Pats embody Regina's values of pride, effort, and tenacity, and how every city resident is an integral part of the team.

"'Blue Runs Deep' isn't just a slogan. It's a reminder that if you're from Regina, you're already part of the Pats," said Queen City Sports & Entertainment CEO, Gord Pritchard. "Since 1917, the Regina Pats have been here-through every boom, every bust, every brutal winter. They're not just a team in Regina. They're a team of Regina. 'Blue Runs Deep' is our way of saying this team belongs to everyone who calls this place home. It's not just about watching hockey. It's about representing your city and recognizing your place in the Pats' legacy."

Along with the season theme, the Pats are unveiling the Blue Brigade, an exclusive fan community. Any fan can join for free to unlock special perks:

Insider access through a team newsletter

Gameday and Store perks

Contests & giveaways

- Exclusive events

- And more

To make the most of their perks, fans are urged to join the Blue Brigade before the 2025-26 home opener on Sept. 26, 2025, where the Pats will take on the Prince Albert Raiders. Fans can join the Blue Brigade today at reginapats.com to show how BLUE RUNS DEEP for them. Tickets for 2025-26 games are also on sale now on the Pats' website.







