Chiefs Acquire Pair of Picks from Tigers in Exchange for F Landon Hafele

August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired an 8th-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a conditional 2nd-round pick in 2026 or 2027 in exchange for the WHL rights of 2007-born forward Landon Hafele.

The Chiefs originally selected Hafele 8th-overall in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Since then, the Fairbanks, Alaska native has been playing in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he put up 27 points in 80 games between the U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP) and USNTDP Juniors (USHL) last season.

Hafele won a silver medal with USA at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he chipped in three goals over seven games.

Hafele is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and is committed to Arizona State University starting in the 2026-27 season.







