Winterhawks Welcome Will Hentschel to the Family as New Play-By-Play Broadcaster

August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce Will Hentschel as the team's new play-by-play voice as well as the Broadcasting and Communications Coordinator.

"We are excited to have Will join our organization as our play-by-play broadcaster and Broadcasting and Communications Coordinator," said Winterhawks Chief Operating Officer, Jeff McGillis. "His hockey expertise and passion for the game are evident, and Winterhawks fans will enjoy getting to know him."

Following seven seasons with Portland, former broadcaster Nick Marek elected to spend more time with his family and has moved to the East Coast with his wife and son. The Winterhawks organization would like to thank Marek for all the tremendous memories over the years, including calling the team's 2023 Western Conference Championship.

Before joining the Winterhawks, Hentschel was the Play-By-Play Broadcasting and Media Relations Intern with the Florida Everblades during the 2023-24 season. He's also called games on ESPN+ and FloSports for NCAA programs such as Harvard, Bentley, UMass Lowell, and Babson, along with serving as the primary voice for the Junior Everblades and Florida Gulf Coast University.

"It is such an honor to join this incredible Winterhawks team," Hentschel said. "I can't wait to call games for one of the top organizations in junior hockey in one of the most beautiful cities in the world!"

Hentschel's broadcasting background also includes calling college basketball and baseball games, hosting a team-run podcast, and earning a Broadcast and Digital Journalism degree from Syracuse University.

The 2025-26 season, and Portland's 50th Anniversary, begins on the road in Prince George on Friday, September 19, and will debut the newly renovated Glass Palace at its home opener on October 25 against the Saskatoon Blades.







