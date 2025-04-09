Pats Hold 23.8% Chance of Landing First Overall Pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Western Hockey League announced today details for the 2025 WHL Draft Lotteries, to be conducted on Thursday, April 10. The Regina Pats have a 23.8% chance of landing the first overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, holding five of the 21 total balls.

The results of the 2025 WHL Draft Lotteries will be unveiled on Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. MT, streaming free on Victory+.

2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will involve the six non-playoff Clubs - Red Deer, Wenatchee, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, and Moose Jaw - from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. A Club may only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Penticton Vees have been awarded the fourth-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Should the fifth or sixth-place team win the lottery and move up two spots, Penticton will select fifth overall.

The WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will use a total of 21 balls, the allotment of which is as follows:

Edmonton (via Moose Jaw) - Six balls Regina - Five balls Kelowna - Four balls Everett (via Kamloops) - Three balls Vancouver (via Wenatchee) - Two balls Red Deer - One ball

The lottery applies to the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Starting with the second round, Penticton will receive the first pick. All other WHL Clubs shall draft based on the inverse order of the final standings from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery

The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery will be executed in two stages.

The first stage of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection of the six non-playoff Clubs - Red Deer, Wenatchee, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, and Moose Jaw - and the eight teams that are eliminated during the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The six non-playoff teams and eight teams that lost in the first round of the playoffs will each receive one ball in the lottery. The first ball drawn will determine the 15th-overall pick and the final ball drawn will represent the first-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The Penticton Vees have been awarded the fourth-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The second stage of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection of the eight teams that win their first-round series of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Each of the eight advancing Clubs will receive one ball in the lottery.

The first ball drawn will determine the 23rd-overall pick and the final ball drawn will represent the 16th-overall pick in the first round.

The Penticton Vees will receive the fourth pick in the second round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The order of selection for the remaining teams in the second round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be conducted in inverse order of the first round.

2025 WHL Drafts

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT.

The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT, with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.