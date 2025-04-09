WHL Announces Finalists for Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the 2024-25 Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Finalists for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy are determined based on an evaluation of academic submissions by WHL Education Advisors. The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season represents a return to the WHL's Conference Awards format for the first time since 2019-20.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

Western Conference Finalists

Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

Max Curran, Tri-City Americans

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Biographies

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

The 17-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., excelled in his first WHL season, named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year following a 41-point (7G-34A) effort in 64 games. The former first-overall selection of the Raiders shone just as bright in the classroom, earning impressive grades in Health Sciences 20 (92%), Math Pre-Calculus 20 (91%), and Social Studies 30 (91%). Described as a driven and determined individual with a positive attitude, Rudolph's maturity has made him an exemplary leader - both on and off the ice.

Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

The 18-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., enjoyed a great rookie campaign in the WHL, collecting 17 points (3G-14A) in 68 games on the Rebels blueline. Eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, Vlooswyk was ranked 109th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings. Off the ice, Vlooswyk earned an 88% overall average in the classroom thanks to his exemplary work ethic, focus, organization, and persistence. Highlighted by an 87% average in Science 30, an 84% average in Social Studies 20, a 95% average in Religious Studies 35, and a 94% average in Leadership, Character, and Social Responsibility, Vlooswyk has been a great example for his Rebels teammates.

Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

The 17-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., was steady in his first WHL season, going 7-17-2-1 in the crease for a young Blazers squad. In the classroom, Edmonstone has maintained a 95% average throughout high school, highlighted by a 98% average in Math Pre-Calculus 30, a 98% average in Chemistry 30, a 95% average in Leadership 30, a 94% average in Biology 30, and a 92% in English Language Arts 30. Described as an exemplary student-athlete, Edmonstone is regarded as having demonstrated exceptional dedication, discipline, and excellence both in the classroom and on the ice. Setting ambitious goals, Edmonstone thrives in high-pressure environments and his leadership qualities make him a role model in the classroom and on the ice.

Max Curran, Tri-City Americans

The 18-year-old product of Prague, Czechia, recorded a career-best season in this his second in the WHL, registering 74 points (22G-52A) in 65 games to lead the Americans in scoring. Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Curran has balanced his hockey pursuits with his academic efforts, maintaining an overall average of 100% in the classroom. Curran's scholastic performance is highlighted by a 100% average in each of AP English, AP Conversation English, Czech Language Literature, German Language, AP History, and Social Life Sciences. Curran is described as demonstrating exceptional maturity, responsibility, and dedication when it comes to balancing his academic and athletic commitments. The second-year WHL forward carried an exceptionally demanding courseload in 2024-25, enrolled in 13 core classes, the majority of which are considered to be Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

