Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Advances to Second-Round of WHL Playoffs

April 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs for a WHL-leading fourth-straight year. Only one other team in the CHL (Kitchener Rangers) boats the same postseason accomplishment. With its 4-2 Game 7 win on Monday at the CN Centre in Prince George, the No.5 seeded Winterhawks now meet the No.1 seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips.

This is the third-straight playoffs where the two U.S. Division rivals paths have crossed, with Portland emerging victorious in the previous two.

Josh Zakreski scored the series-clinching goal, Kyle Chyzowski (1G, 2A) and Tyson Jugnauth (0G, 3A) each had three points, while Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 33-of-35 shots to help Portland to a 4-2 victory.

The Winterhawks' special teams were a key factor in the series. Not only was Portland the more disciplined team, but its power play went 8-for-27 (29.6%), and the penalty kill was 14-for-17 (82.4%) with one shorthanded goal. The Cougars only scored a power-play goal in one contest, where they had three in Game 4.

Hot Hawks:

Nine Portland skaters made their WHL postseason debut in the series against Prince George, while Kyle Chyzowski and Ryder Thompson played their 45th in Monday's Game 7.

Tyson Jugnauth set multiple franchise records with his first-round performance. Per team historian Andy Kemper, the Seattle Kraken draft selection took sole possession of most points by a defenseman in a series (16), assists by a defenseman (14), and assists by any skater (14). Jugnauth is tied with Gavin McKenna for the WHL lead in points in the playoffs.

Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski stepped up when his team needed him most. The Surrey, British Columbia native registered points in six-of-seven games, including goals in Games 6 and 7. With 14 points, the centerman is tied for third in playoff scoring with Berkly Catton.

Nineteen-year-old forward Alex Weiermair scored six goals in his first WHL playoff series. Only Andrew Cristall and Oasiz Wiesblatt have more goals entering the second round. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, the 6-foot-1 skater also netted a hat trick in Game 3 against Prince George.

Max Pšenička led all Portland rookies with four points, all assists. Carter Sotheran's four goals from his rear guard position continued the trend of Portland defensemen contributing offensively.

Five different players scored their first career playoff goal: Joel Plante, Hudson Darby, Ryan Miller, Jordan Duguay, and Weiermair. 13 skaters contributed at least one point during the Prince George series.

Ondřej Štěbeták played 461:37 minutes for Portland and picked up his first four playoff wins as a WHL goaltender.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced that Portland Winterhawks second-year forward Kyle McDonough was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Humanitarian of the Year award.

WHL Western Conference All-Stars

The Western Hockey League announced the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

WHL Business Award

The Western Hockey League announced the 2024-2025 Business Award finalists, naming the Portland Winterhawks as one of three Western Conference teams. This is the second consecutive year Portland has been a finalist.

Play of the Week:

For the second week in a row, the choice was simple, Josh Zakreski's Game 7, series-clinching goal off a perfect stretch pass from Tyson Jugnuath. Following a great chance by the Cougars, the overage defenseman took the puck behind Ondřej Štěbeták's net, and spotted a streaking Zakreski up the left wing. The 19-year-old from Saskatewatchan received the pass in stride and raced in on Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen. Zakreski's third goal of the series went high glove to give the Winterhawks the lead with 9:48 to play.

The Week Ahead: Get your tickets for April 15 and 16

The Winterhawks travel to the Angel of the Winds Arena for Game 1 on Friday at 7:05 P.M. and Game 2 on Saturday at 6:05 P.M.

Fans can attend the official watch party at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227) on Friday and Grains of Wrath (230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607) on Saturday. We encourage you to arrive early as seats can fill up quickly!

Portland hosts Games 3 and 4 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 P.M. Fans are encouraged to wear red as we continue to wear our red jerseys at home during the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

