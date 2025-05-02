Winterhawks Season Ends in Western Conference Championship

Alex Weiermair (2G, 1A), Tyson Jugnauth (0G, 3A), Josh Zakreski (1G, 1A), and Kyle Chyzowski (0G, 2A) all had multi-point games in Game 4, but the Portland Winterhawks 2024-25 season came to an end on Thursday evening after a hard-fought series against the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Conference Championship.

Round 3, Game 4: Spokane (6) vs Portland (4)

SOG: SPO (45) - POR (43)

PP: SPO (1/1) - POR (2/2)

Saves: Cowan (39/43) - Štìbeták (39/44)

SCORING:

SPO - Andrew Cristall (19)

POR - Alex Weiermair (9) from Tyson Jugnauth

SPO - Andrew Cristall (20) Shea Van Olm and Rasmus Ekström (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (4) from Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair (power play)

SPO - Coco Armstrong (2) from Brody Gillespie and Cameron Parr

POR - Alex Weiermair (10) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Josh Zakreski (11) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

SPO - Rasmus Ekström (7) from Saige Weinstein

SPO - Owen Martin (5) (game winning)

SPO - Shea Van Olm (11) from Andrew Cristall (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Spokane Chiefs scored two goals 2:36 apart in the third period to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead, and 6-4 final, helping lead the No. 2 seed to its first WHL Championship since 2008.

After Dawson Cowan makes a massive save on a point-blank shot at one end, Andrew Cristall got behind the Winterhawks' defense for a breakaway. The signed Washington Capitals prospect skated in alone on Ondøej Štìbeták from center ice, and maneuvered it to his backhand after a deke. The goal was Cristall's WHL-leading 19th of the playoffs and eighth straight game with at least one tally.

Alex Weiermair tied the game for Portland 3:32 later after Tyson Jugnauth spotted the 2005-born forward alone in the slot. His shot was deflected, but took a fortunate bounce and went behind Cowan.

Cristall got his second of the night, and seventh of the series, on a power play with assists from Shea Van Olm and Rasmus Ekström. There was enough time for him to pick his location blocker side on Štìbeták as the Winterhawks defenders had drifted out of the shooting lane.

Ryan Miller brought Portland back to even with a power-play goal at 5:21 of the middle period. Jugnauth put a wrist shot towards the front of the net, and the Medicine Hat, Alberta, native got a piece of the puck on its way by.

Spokane took its third lead of the night on a rush up the ice led by Brody Gillespie. The rookie forward executed a drop pass to Coco Armstrong, who scored in back-to-back games. However, also for the third time, the Winterhawks answered the Chiefs' goal with one of their own. Weiermair found a sliver of space high over Cowan's shoulder with 3:03 remaining in the second period.

Portland started the third frame on the man advantage as Owen Martin finished serving the final 1:57 of his tripping penalty. Weiermair picked up his third point of Game 4 with a pass to Josh Zakreski to Cowan's left. An eighth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, like Weiermair did with his second goal, Zakreski went high over the glove hand. The 19-year-old fifth of the series, which includes a marker in all four games.

He also became the 22nd Winterhawks player to appear in 50 career postseason games, joining teammates Kyle Chyzowski and Ryder Thompson, who hit the personal milestone earlier in the playoffs.

Cowan kept his team within a goal on a splits save off a Hudson Darby short breakaway attempt. Miller created the chance with a diving swipe of the puck to his linemate.

After a media timeout, where they could draw up a play and a faceoff in their offensive zone, the Chiefs evened the score, courtesy of Rasmus Ekström's first of the Western Conference Championship series.

Martin then took matters into his own hands with an incredible individual effort off the rush. He was able to get the puck through traffic in the slot before scoring his fifth of the playoffs.

With Štìbeták pulled for the extra attacker, Shea Van Olm hit the empty net to secure the game and the series for the Chiefs.

