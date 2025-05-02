Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Mathias Silaban to Scholarship & Development Agreement

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2008-born forward Mathias Silaban has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Arvada, Colorado, Silaban signed with the Wild following his 16-and-Under season with Okanagan Hockey in suburban Denver, Colorado.

"Everything's happened so quickly, but they've been so understanding and been there for my family," said Silaban. "I don't come from a hockey family, so they've helped my parents understand the whole process and given me clarification. They were willing to take a chance on me, and that's the biggest opportunity."

Silaban excelled this past season in his first year with the Okanagan program, notching 17 goals and 36 assists, totaling 53 points over 30 games. He previously played two years with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders AAA program, registering better than a point-per-game average in 41 appearances at the 15O level last season. At the 14U level, he posted 98 points in 63 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Mathias came back strong from an early-season injury, and was among the leaders in points per game for his OHA squad," said Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He combines good size and mobility with good offensive instincts and a high compete level. He is a young man who knows what he is as a player, and will put in the work to continue to develop with our staff as he adjusts to the WHL."

Silaban began skating at just three years old, following along with his sister, who was involved in figure skating. He says he hangs his hat on his versatility on the ice and his physical presence, but is trusting the Wild staff to help him develop his in-game management and awareness, and help him develop his shooting skills.

"I want people to see a strong work ethic (in me)," said Silaban. "I feel like that's what I really base my game on, being hard to play against. I want them to see my ability to think and process the game, being able to make the smart play and not passing up an easy play to try and make a fancy play. I've tried to eliminate that from my game, and it's not what I want to be associated with. I want to be associated with making smart hockey plays that help the team."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Mathias Silaban on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

