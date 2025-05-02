Chiefs to Face Medicine Hat Tigers in 2024-25 WHL Championship Presented by Nutrien

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien and will host game three in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, May 13th. Game four will be played in Spokane on Wednesday, May 14th.

Tickets for games three and four are on sale by visiting spokanechiefs.com/playoffs or calling the Chiefs office at (509) 535-PUCK.

Spokane advanced to the WHL Championship Series by earning a round one win over Vancouver, a round two victory over Victoria, and a Western Conference Championship sweep over Portland. Medicine Hat advanced by beating the Swift Current Broncos (4-1) and sweeping both the Prince Albert Raiders and Lethbridge Hurricanes..

Game details including dates and times for potential games 5-7 will be announced at a later date.

All games will be heard live on 103.5 the Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.

This marks Spokane's first appearance in the WHL Championship Series since winning the Memorial Cup in 2008.

Game Away Home Day Date Time

1 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Friday May 9 TBD

2 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 11 TBD

3 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Tuesday May 13 TBD

4 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Wednesday May 14 TBD

5* Medicine Hat @ Spokane TBD TBD TBD

6* Spokane @ Medicine Hat TBD TBD TBD

7* Spokane @ Medicine Hat TBD TBD TBD

(*) if necessary

