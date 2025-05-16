Chiefs to Host Tigers in Do-Or-Die Game 5 Friday Night
May 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to keep their season alive in a do-or-die Game 5 of the WHL Championship Series against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night. The Tigers lead the series 3-1 after taking both of the last two games in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
