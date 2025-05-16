Chiefs to Host Tigers in Do-Or-Die Game 5 Friday Night

May 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to keep their season alive in a do-or-die Game 5 of the WHL Championship Series against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night. The Tigers lead the series 3-1 after taking both of the last two games in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







