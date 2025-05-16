Cougars Sign Cole Hajt to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

PRINCE GEORGE BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club announced today that forward Cole Hajt (09) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization.

Hajt (pronounced Height), 16, was selected by the Cougars in the first round, 21st overall, of the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The El Segundo, CA product has spent the 2024-25 season with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks U15 AAA program, where he tallied 70 points (26G-44A) and 67 penalty minutes over 66 games.

"We drafted Cole in last season's U.S. Priority Draft," said Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "When I first saw him, his upside and potential were so obvious."

"Cole is a big-bodied centre who continues to get better with every shift and every game," Simmonds added. "He's just scratching the surface of where he's going to end up as a player."

Simmonds also noted the significance of Hajt's decision to commit to Prince George, "Cole comes from a strong hockey family, and having him choose the Cougars is a big moment for our organization. We're thrilled to welcome Cole and his family to the Cougars."

Hockey runs deep in the Hajt family. Cole's father, Chris, played over 500 professional games in the NHL, AHL, and Europe, and represented Team USA at the World Junior Championship in 1997 (silver medal) and 1998. He also is the current Assistant Coach of the Ontario Reign (AHL). His grandfather, Bill, played more than 850 NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres from 1974-1987.







