Cougars Sign Jack Finnegan to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

May 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is pleased to announce that 2007-born forward Jack Finnegan has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization.

Finnegan, 17, was added to the Cougars' list last season and quickly became a player of interest for the club. The 6'1" forward made a strong impression in 2024-25 while playing with the Sioux Falls Power 16U program, where he registered 42 points (18G-24A) in 37 games.

"Jack is from Minnesota and we were fortunate to have been able to add him to our Protected List last season," said Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "He wanted to come to Prince George and play in the best development league around, and to have been able to sell Jack on our program speaks volumes as to where our organization is at these days."

Known for his size and tenacity, Finnegan brings a competitive edge and physical presence to the Cougars' forward group.

"I expect Jack to become a fan favorite with his style of play," added Simmonds. "He is big and strong, and he competes. He reminds me somewhat of Aiden Foster with his style of play."

Finnegan also holds an NCAA commitment to Miami University (Ohio).

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack and his family to the Cougars and look forward to seeing them at training camp," Simmonds said.







