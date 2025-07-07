Cougars Sign Brock Souch to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed newly acquired forward Brock Souch (06) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Cougars acquired Souch's rights from the Regina Pats last week in exchange for fifth-round pick in 2029.

Souch, 19, spent the 2024-25 season with both the Brooks Bandits and the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). The 6'0 180 pound forward scored 12 goals and compiled 19 assists over 45 games. Souch's junior career has been all in the BCHL and over his career, he collected 44 points (15-29-44) in 62 games along with 55 penalty minutes. He also has a NCAA scholarship to St. Cloud University which begins in 2026-27.

"Brock is a crafty player that can play wing or centre," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Leland Mack following the trade for Souch last week. "He has some grit in his game and is also a tremendous teammate."

The Cougars would like to congratulate Brock and his family on this achievement.







