Rockets Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick Joel Ngandu to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that Joel Ngandu has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Ngandu, a 5'11", 161-pound left-shot forward from Edmonton, Alberta, was selected 34th overall in the second round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by the Rockets last month.

The 15-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep program in the CSSHL, where he tallied 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 35 games, along with 4 points in 5 playoff games.

He also saw time with the Xtreme U17 Prep team, recording an assist in two games.

Ngandu was teammates with fellow Rockets draft pick Will Kelts throughout the season, and the duo helped lead Northern Alberta Xtreme to a championship at the 2024 John Reid Memorial Tournament, where Ngandu contributed 2 goals and 4 assists in 6 games.

He also represented Team Alberta Gold at the 2025 Alberta Cup, registering 2 points in 5 games, and was named as one of 80 players invited to Hockey Alberta's Male U16 Summer Camp, which happened this past weekend from July 1-6 in Red Deer. The camp will serve as the final evaluation for selection to Team Alberta's roster at the 2025 WHL Cup, which includes fellow Rockets signees Remy Koch and Will Kelts.

"Joel is a power forward type player that is a very good skater with a very good shot. He's got a quick release and finish and is strong on the forecheck, finishing checks and causing turnovers. He likes to play the heavy, hard, physical game and is very good at it. He competes in all areas of the ice and makes you aware of him when he is on it. Overall, he is a very good player who possesses a strong skill set for making solid passes and creating plays." - Terry McFaul, Director of Player Personnel

Ngandu joins a strong group of 2025 draft picks signed by the Rockets and is expected to bring creativity, hard work, and high-end offensive instincts to the forward group in the years ahead.

The Kelowna Rockets welcome Joel and the Ngandu family to the organization.







