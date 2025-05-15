Cougars Sign Riley Ashe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is pleased to announce that 2006-born forward Riley Ashe has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization.

Ashe, 19, was selected by the Cougars in the third round, 56th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Coming out of COVID, Riley is a player we drafted in the 2021 Prospects Draft for 2006-born players," said Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "At that time, Riley was focused on school and elected to go the Junior A route."

Over the past two seasons, Ashe has suited up for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL. In 2024-25, he tallied 27 points (13G-14A) and 59 penalty minutes while serving as an alternate captain. The previous season, he collected 23 points (6G-17A) in 54 games.

"We kept tabs on Riley's development, and when the NCAA changed their college eligibility rules, being able to add Riley to our team became a viable option," Simmonds added. "Most recently, Riley played for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL and he does have an NCAA scholarship commitment."

Before making the jump to junior hockey, Ashe played the 2021-22 season with the Saskatoon Blazers, where he notched 27 points (9G-18A) in 43 games. That roster included several notable WHL players such as Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings), Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips), Trae Wilke (Swift Current Broncos), and current Cougar Lee Shurgot.

"Riley will bring a savvy veteran presence to our team," said Simmonds. "He plays a strong two-way, 200-foot game and we expect him to have a significant positive impact on our forward group for next season. We are thrilled to have Riley join our organization at this stage of his career."

Ashe, who stands 6'2" and weighs 183 pounds, is a native of Warman, Saskatchewan. He also owns a commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha (NCAA). The Cougars would like to welcome Riley and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George!







