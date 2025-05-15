WHL Scholarship Program Invests in Academic Pursuits of 378 Graduate Players for 2024-25

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 378 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships for the 2024-25 academic season.

The 2024-25 campaign serves as the 32nd year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a League-wide basis in 1993-94, over 8,000 WHL Scholarships have been awarded, representing an investment of over $38 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Club ownership will contribute in excess of $2.7 million to the 378 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

"As we look at the everchanging landscape of hockey, the WHL remains steadfast in its commitment to education, as evidenced by the strong investment in the WHL Scholarship this season," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "On and off the ice, WHL Clubs continue to invest in the future of WHL players and graduates. Though many are accustomed to seeing WHL players advance to the NHL and professional hockey, WHL Clubs are immensely proud of the important community members and business leaders that emerge from their ranks thanks to the investment in the WHL Scholarship."

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the ownership of the WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season played in the WHL, players receive a guaranteed, full year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks, and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

In addition to the WHL Scholarship players receive upon graduation from the WHL, all current WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses and these courses are also fully funded by WHL Clubs. Numerous current WHL players take post-secondary courses while playing in the WHL. The financial assistance received for post-secondary studies while playing does not impact upon the WHL Scholarship benefits a player is entitled to upon graduating from the League. The WHL and Athabasca University have partnered to offer, through an online distance education platform, fully accredited university courses to any WHL player interested in further pursuing post-secondary studies while playing in the WHL.

This year, 235 of the 378 WHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Universities in Western Canada, with 146 of those having played Canadian University hockey at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West (CW) men's hockey conference. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West Universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The University of Saskatchewan leads all post-secondary institutions with 37 graduates enrolled in full-time studies. The University of Alberta (32), University of Calgary (30), University of British Columbia and Mount Royal University (27 each), and University of Regina (22) also lead the way in WHL graduate enrollment.

WHL Scholarship recipients are enrolled this year as full-time students at 80 different post-secondary institutions throughout North America.

Alberta leads all Western provinces, having produced 127 WHL graduates currently accessing the WHL Scholarship, followed by British Columbia (98), Saskatchewan (71), and Manitoba (54). A total of 28 U.S. and other WHL graduates are accessing the WHL Scholarship.

Among the 2024-25 WHL Scholarship recipients, 143 WHL graduates are enrolled at universities in Eastern Canada, Canadian colleges, trades or technical institutions, or attending post-secondary in the United States.

SUMMARY: WHL Scholarship, 2024-25

Canadian Universities, Western Canada - 235

Canadian Universities, Eastern Canada - 59

Canadian Colleges & other institutions - 65

U.S. Colleges, Universities - 19

TOTAL - WHL Graduate Scholarships - 378

WHL GRADUATES continuing to play hockey at elite Canadian University or College

Canada West Conference - 146

Ontario University Athletics - 42

Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) - 17

Atlantic University Sport Conferences - 9

B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) - 6

TOTAL - 220

BRANCH SUMMARY: WHL Scholarship, 2024-25

British Columbia - 98

Alberta - 127

Saskatchewan - 71

Manitoba - 54

USA - 27

Other - 1

TOTAL - 378







