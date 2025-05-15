Pats Announce 2025 Spring Development Camp Schedule and Roster

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will be hosting their 2025 Spring Development Camp from May 22 to May 24.

Players will arrive to Regina on May 22 for registration. On-ice sessions will begin on Friday, May 23 and will end on Saturday, May 24.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 22

Players arrive to Regina

Friday, May 23 - on-ice sessions begin

1:15 - 2:45 at Co-operators C6 rink

7:00 - 8:30 at Co-operators C6 rink

Saturday, May 24 - final on-ice sessions

9:00 - 10:30 at Co-operators C6 rink

4:30 - 6:00 at Co-operators C6 rink

Sunday, May 25

Players depart Regina

The Pats 2025 Spring Development Camp roster features a mix of 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010-born players. The Pats will bring four goalies, five defencemen and 17 forwards for a total of 26 players.

ROSTER

GOALIES

NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25

Jacob Appleby G Regina, SK Mar 05/09 6'0 134 lbs List Indigenous Sports Academy U17

Drake Mooney G Blackfalds, AB Oct 28/09 6'0 146 lbs 4th round - 82nd (2024) Prairie Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Dawson Sheehan G Beaumont, AB Jul 24/10 5'11 147 lbs 6th round - 120th (2025) Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

Taylor Tabashniuk G Regina, SK Mar 17/07 6'0 181 lbs 6th round - 127th (2022) Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA

DEFENCEMEN

NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25

Jack Bissoon D Calgary, AB Dec 8/09 5'9 152 lbs 8th round - 158th (2024) Calgary Edge School U17 Prep

Ryder Dunn D Richmond, BC Mar 19/09 6'1 187 lbs 7th round - 136th (2024) Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep

Charlie Leonard D Calgary, AB Mar 22/10 6'1 183 lbs 2nd round - 46th (2025) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Cruz Nicolay D Red Deer, AB Feb 3/10 6'1 164 lbs 2nd round - 27th (2025) Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels

Aiden Wagner D Yorkton, SK Apr 22/09 5'9 151 lbs 2nd round - 25th (2024) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

FORWARDS

NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25

Shaan Basran F Saskatoon, SK Jan 4/08 5'11 150 lbs List Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Henry Buttweiler F Moorhead, MN Jun 1/10 5'10 154 lbs 1st round - 12th (2025 U.S.) MN Blue Ox 14U AAA

Sam Failler F Dundurn, SK Feb 9/09 5'9 146 lbs 2nd round - 38th (2024) Warman Wildcats U18 AAA

Cohen Handby F Nanaimo, BC Dec 17/09 6'4 172 lbs 3rd round - 52nd (2024) Okanagan HA U18 Prep

Logan Henry C Prince George, BC May 12/10 5'10 186 lbs 1st round - 23rd (2025) BWC Academy U15 Prep

Braden Hordichuk RW Scottsdale, AZ Feb 22/09 5'10 162 lbs 1st round - 1st (2024 U.S.) Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U AAA

Tyler Kunz LW Grand Forks, ND Mar 25/10 6'3 180 lbs 2nd round - 36th (2025 U.S.) Grand Forks Aviators AA 14U

Mathis Paull LW Vernon, BC Jan 29/09 6'2 186 lbs 3rd round - 48th (2024) RINK HA Kelowna U18 Prep

Liam Pue C Langley, BC Feb 16/10 6'1 164 lbs 1st round - 3rd (2025) Langley Hockey Academy U18

Shea Rollason F Winnipeg, MB Nov 1/08 6'0 183 lbs TRADE (EVT) - Jan. 9, 2025 Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA

Maddox Schultz C Regina, SK Mar 15/10 5'10 165 lbs 1st round - 1st (2025) Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA

Owen Sejna C Lafayette, CO Jun 17/09 5'10 174 lbs List Lafayette Locomotives 16U AA

Thayne Wasyluk RW Sherwood Park, AB Apr 3/09 5'11 161 lbs 5th round - 92nd (2024) Sherwood Park Squires U17 AAA

Hunter Wilm C Central Butte, SK Apr 24/09 5'8 134 lbs 6th round - 114th (2024) Swift Current Legionnaires U18

Mahlon Wiley LW Yorkton, SK May 5/10 6'1 175 lbs 4th round - 89th (2025) Sask East Oilers U15 AA

Camden Zaporzan C Anchorage, AK Mar 1/09 5'5 138 lbs 2nd round - 25th (2024 U.S.) Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA

Zac Zimmerman F Fargo, ND May 3/08 5'11 181 lbs List Moorhead High







