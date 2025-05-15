Pats Announce 2025 Spring Development Camp Schedule and Roster
May 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will be hosting their 2025 Spring Development Camp from May 22 to May 24.
Players will arrive to Regina on May 22 for registration. On-ice sessions will begin on Friday, May 23 and will end on Saturday, May 24.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 22
Players arrive to Regina
Friday, May 23 - on-ice sessions begin
1:15 - 2:45 at Co-operators C6 rink
7:00 - 8:30 at Co-operators C6 rink
Saturday, May 24 - final on-ice sessions
9:00 - 10:30 at Co-operators C6 rink
4:30 - 6:00 at Co-operators C6 rink
Sunday, May 25
Players depart Regina
The Pats 2025 Spring Development Camp roster features a mix of 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010-born players. The Pats will bring four goalies, five defencemen and 17 forwards for a total of 26 players.
ROSTER
GOALIES
NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25
Jacob Appleby G Regina, SK Mar 05/09 6'0 134 lbs List Indigenous Sports Academy U17
Drake Mooney G Blackfalds, AB Oct 28/09 6'0 146 lbs 4th round - 82nd (2024) Prairie Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Dawson Sheehan G Beaumont, AB Jul 24/10 5'11 147 lbs 6th round - 120th (2025) Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep
Taylor Tabashniuk G Regina, SK Mar 17/07 6'0 181 lbs 6th round - 127th (2022) Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA
DEFENCEMEN
NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25
Jack Bissoon D Calgary, AB Dec 8/09 5'9 152 lbs 8th round - 158th (2024) Calgary Edge School U17 Prep
Ryder Dunn D Richmond, BC Mar 19/09 6'1 187 lbs 7th round - 136th (2024) Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep
Charlie Leonard D Calgary, AB Mar 22/10 6'1 183 lbs 2nd round - 46th (2025) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Cruz Nicolay D Red Deer, AB Feb 3/10 6'1 164 lbs 2nd round - 27th (2025) Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels
Aiden Wagner D Yorkton, SK Apr 22/09 5'9 151 lbs 2nd round - 25th (2024) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
FORWARDS
NAME POS HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE H W HOW ACQUIRED 2024-25
Shaan Basran F Saskatoon, SK Jan 4/08 5'11 150 lbs List Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
Henry Buttweiler F Moorhead, MN Jun 1/10 5'10 154 lbs 1st round - 12th (2025 U.S.) MN Blue Ox 14U AAA
Sam Failler F Dundurn, SK Feb 9/09 5'9 146 lbs 2nd round - 38th (2024) Warman Wildcats U18 AAA
Cohen Handby F Nanaimo, BC Dec 17/09 6'4 172 lbs 3rd round - 52nd (2024) Okanagan HA U18 Prep
Logan Henry C Prince George, BC May 12/10 5'10 186 lbs 1st round - 23rd (2025) BWC Academy U15 Prep
Braden Hordichuk RW Scottsdale, AZ Feb 22/09 5'10 162 lbs 1st round - 1st (2024 U.S.) Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U AAA
Tyler Kunz LW Grand Forks, ND Mar 25/10 6'3 180 lbs 2nd round - 36th (2025 U.S.) Grand Forks Aviators AA 14U
Mathis Paull LW Vernon, BC Jan 29/09 6'2 186 lbs 3rd round - 48th (2024) RINK HA Kelowna U18 Prep
Liam Pue C Langley, BC Feb 16/10 6'1 164 lbs 1st round - 3rd (2025) Langley Hockey Academy U18
Shea Rollason F Winnipeg, MB Nov 1/08 6'0 183 lbs TRADE (EVT) - Jan. 9, 2025 Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA
Maddox Schultz C Regina, SK Mar 15/10 5'10 165 lbs 1st round - 1st (2025) Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA
Owen Sejna C Lafayette, CO Jun 17/09 5'10 174 lbs List Lafayette Locomotives 16U AA
Thayne Wasyluk RW Sherwood Park, AB Apr 3/09 5'11 161 lbs 5th round - 92nd (2024) Sherwood Park Squires U17 AAA
Hunter Wilm C Central Butte, SK Apr 24/09 5'8 134 lbs 6th round - 114th (2024) Swift Current Legionnaires U18
Mahlon Wiley LW Yorkton, SK May 5/10 6'1 175 lbs 4th round - 89th (2025) Sask East Oilers U15 AA
Camden Zaporzan C Anchorage, AK Mar 1/09 5'5 138 lbs 2nd round - 25th (2024 U.S.) Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA
Zac Zimmerman F Fargo, ND May 3/08 5'11 181 lbs List Moorhead High
