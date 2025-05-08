Cougars Select Nine Players Between WHL Prospects and US Priority Draft

PRINCE GEORGE - The 2025 Western Hockey League Prospects and US Draft was held on Wednesday and Thursday and the Prince George Cougars drafted 7 players over eight rounds in the Prospect's Draft and 2 over two rounds in the US Priority Draft.

The Cougars selected five forwards, three defencemen, and one goaltender with their 9 selections. Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are 2010-born and are eligible to play in the WHL starting in the 2026-27 season.

WHL Prospects Draft Recap:

Round 1 (17th Overall): F Cohen Baker

With their first pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Cougars selected forward Cohen Baker out of Kamloops, BC. Baker played for the Burnaby Winter Club U15 program and posted some impressive numbers. The 5'7", 134-pound forward scored 34 goals and amassed 30 assists in 33 games. He also added 80 penalty minutes. Baker put together an impressive stat line in 3 playoff games, owning four goals and two assists.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity - I couldn't be happier to become a Prince George Cougar," said Baker. "They've got a great group of players and prospects, and I can't wait to get started. I'm just a hard-working player who can find my teammates to make great plays. I'm a pass-first guy, even though I scored a lot of goals this year. I can put the puck in the net but I'll always look for the pass first. I think I can bring some intensity to the game even as a smaller guy. I hope the fans are going to love me there and love the style of play I'm going to bring to them." - Cohen Baker on becoming a Prince George Cougar

"The first thing you will notice is his energy," said Bob Simmonds, the Cougars' director of scouting. "He's not the biggest kid, he's going to grow a little more, but this young fellow has a level of compete that few have. He's in the middle of everything, he's not shy, he's a battler in the thick of everything and he does it in a very skilled way. He's a dynamic skater, he plays hard, he's great with the puck and he scores goals and sets up goals. He's a big-time competitor with a lot of skill.. You'll notice him in training camp and he'll be a fan favourite." - Bob Simmonds on Cohen Baker

Round 2 (40th Overall): D Anderson Reschny

The Cougars' second pick of the 2025 WHL Prospect's Draft was defenceman Anderson Reschny from Macklin, SK. Reschny spent the 2024-25 season with the OHA Edmonton U15 program and put up terrific numbers. Reschny, a right-handed shot, scored nine times and added 29 assists in 36 games played. Anderson's other brother Cole is a current member of the Victoria Royals and is a projected first round pick in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

Round 3 (63rd Overall): G Kole Anderosov

Kole Anderosov is the newest addition to the Cougars' goaltending depth chart. The product of Campbell River, BC played for the St George's U15 Prep Team. Anderosov slots in at 6'2" and 187 pounds. In 20 games, Anderosov posted an 11-4-0-0 record, along with a 2.48 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Round 5 (113th Overall): F Kadric Mujcin

In the fifth round, the Cougars picked up forward and local product Kadric Mujcin from the Cariboo Cougars U15 program. The Prince George product put up 63 points in 27 games this season with the Cariboo Cats (29G-34A). In the post-season, Mujcin lit the lamp for the Cougars, scoring eight times and added five assists in six games.

Round 7 (152nd Overall): F Nixon Bettenson

In the seventh round, Prince George stayed at the forward position to add Nixon Bettenson from Grande Prairie. The forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Grande Prairie U15 Storm where he compiled 54 points in 31 games played. Bettenson is 5'111" and 188 pounds.

Round 7 (155th Overall): D Brett Buors

Prince George used their second pick in the seventh round on the back end and picked up Brett Buors from Niverville, MB. The defenceman spent this past season at Pilot Mound Academy where he owned 20 points in 36 games. Buors is the tallest player the Cougars selected, standing in at 6'3 ¬Â³.

Round 8 (178th Overall): F Kooper Kozmeniuk

The Cougars used their final pick of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft to select forward Kooper Kozmeniuk. The product of Powell River, BC played for the Powell River Kings U15 club and played in just five games, but over those contests, he scored 11 times.

-

US Priority Draft:

Round 1 (8th Overall): F Carson Janko

Prince George's first selection of the US Draft was Carson Janko out of the Dallas Stars Elite 14U club. Janko captained his team this past season and had a massive year. He owned a staggering 89 points in 56 games (39G-51A-89). Janko's father Mark is the current Assistant General Mansger of the Dallas Stars.

Round 2 (40th Overall): D Landon Jackson

The second and final pick of the US Draft was defenceman Landon Jackson out of the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U program. Jackson is a right-handed shot and stands in at 5'10", and 152 pounds.

