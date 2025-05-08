Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The 2025 US Priority Draft concluded this morning. The Moose Jaw Warriors selected second and 45th overall.

With their first round, second overall selection, the Warriors selected 2010-born forward RJ Thompson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 20 games this season with the Little Caesars U14 AAA team of the MAHA 14U, Thompson tallied 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points. With the team at the US 14U Nationals, Thompson added another six goals and two assists through five games.

Thompson also appeared with the Western Canada Prime U15 team at the World Selects Internationals. In six games, he notched three goals and ten assists for thirteen points.

"We're getting a real high-octane offensive player that can bring skill and shoot," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Hopefully ... he'll be in our lineup to produce a lot of offense for us."

With their second round, 45th overall selection, the Warriors selected 2010-born Derek Langkow from Scottsdale, Arizona. He played last season with the Phoenix Junior Coyotes 14U AAA.

At the 2025 John Reid Memorial Tournament, Langkow appeared in five goals and tallied both a goal and an assist for two points.

"He's a big strong power forward who plays really physical," said Ripplinger. "As we move into the future he'll bring us some size and grit."

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft continues later this morning.

