Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The 2025 US Priority Draft concluded this morning. The Moose Jaw Warriors selected second and 45th overall.
With their first round, second overall selection, the Warriors selected 2010-born forward RJ Thompson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 20 games this season with the Little Caesars U14 AAA team of the MAHA 14U, Thompson tallied 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points. With the team at the US 14U Nationals, Thompson added another six goals and two assists through five games.
Thompson also appeared with the Western Canada Prime U15 team at the World Selects Internationals. In six games, he notched three goals and ten assists for thirteen points.
"We're getting a real high-octane offensive player that can bring skill and shoot," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Hopefully ... he'll be in our lineup to produce a lot of offense for us."
With their second round, 45th overall selection, the Warriors selected 2010-born Derek Langkow from Scottsdale, Arizona. He played last season with the Phoenix Junior Coyotes 14U AAA.
At the 2025 John Reid Memorial Tournament, Langkow appeared in five goals and tallied both a goal and an assist for two points.
"He's a big strong power forward who plays really physical," said Ripplinger. "As we move into the future he'll bring us some size and grit."
The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft continues later this morning.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Winterhawks Add 11 Players During 2025 WHL Prospects and U.S. Priority Drafts - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Select 11 in WHL Prospects Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Acquire 2026 1st Round Pick for Rylan Gould - Swift Current Broncos
- 2025 Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould from Swift Current - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Select Eight in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Broadcast Schedule of 2025 WHL, OHL, & QMJHL Championship Series - WHL
- Blades Welcome 11 Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Western Hockey League Completes 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - WHL
- 2025 U.S. Priority Draft, WHL Prospects Draft Recap - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Select Nine Additional Prospects at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Make 13 Picks at 2025 WHL Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Nine Players Between WHL Prospects and US Priority Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Make 12 Selections in 2025 WHL Drafts - Tri-City Americans
- Hurricanes Select Nine Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Make Eight Selections on Second Day of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Select 11 Players at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Add Six More Prospects on Day Two of WHL Prospects Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Acqurie 20-Year-Old Scorer Dominik Petr from Wheat Kings - Saskatoon Blades
- Everett Silvertips 2025 WHL Draft Recap - Everett Silvertips
- Blades, Hitmen Swap Picks Ahead of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Day 2 - Saskatoon Blades
- Winterhawks Select McKinnon and Godbout in 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select Colorado, Minnesota Forwards Thursday Morning in U.S. Priority Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Select McDevitt and Lee in U.S. Priority Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Select Kaebel and Nash in U.S. Priority Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Add Forward and Defenceman Through 2025 U.S. Priority Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mason Kraft from Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft - Victoria Royals
- Blades Select Forward Kain Martinuik with 15th Overall Pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Select Nine Additional Prospects at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft
- Warriors Trade Two Players, Draft Pick to the Victoria Royals
- Warriors Select Lanigan's Elke 18th Overall
- Macias Reflects on his Final WHL Season