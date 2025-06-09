Warriors Sign Jones to Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that Kyle Jones has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization.

"We are excited to sign Kyle for the upcoming season," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger.

Jones (6-2, 182lbs), a product of Bakersfield, California, was drafted 40th overall by the Warriors at the 2022 US Priority Draft.

Last season with the Oklahoma Warriors in the NAHL, Jones appeared in 21 games with a record of 7-9-4, a 3.53 goals against average, and a .895 save percentage. In 11 games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, Jones recorded a 3.59 goals against average and a .875 save percentage.

In the 2023-2024 season with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16U AAA in the 16U AAA league, Jones played in 47 games, posting a goals against average of 2.12 and a save percentage of .906.

"Kyle will bring more depth to our goalie position and push to make an impact on our team," said Ripplinger. "We look forward to seeing Kyle at training camp this fall."

Jones has committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the NCAA.







