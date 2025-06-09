Blades Sign 2010-Born Defenceman Braden Nowoselski

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are trilled to announce the signing of 2010-born defenceman Braden Nowoselski to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The White City, SK native was selected by the Blades in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft last month.

"Being drafted was surreal," said Nowoselski, "To be here, ready to play in my home province, is a dream come true. I'm very excited for what's ahead and can't wait to get started!"

The left-handed shot scored 21 goals and 28 assists in 26 games with the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League's (SAAHL) Prairie Storm U15 AA. In 53 games across two seasons with Prairie Storm U15 AA, the 5-foot-7 blueliner finished above a point-per-game with 56 points (23G, 33A). Nowoselski came alive in the 2025 playoffs scoring one goal and 16 assists in ten games.

" ¬Å We think he is about as smart as they come on the back end," said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "Braden has a high IQ, elite footwork, and his edges are exceptional. He plays the game with a tremendous amount of poise, and he competes well above his size. We're excited about his potential in the next couple of years to continue to grow and develop into an extremely well-rounded player."

The Blades are excited to welcome the Nowoselski family to the organization and look forward to working with Ben on the next step in his hockey career.







