Giants Signed Holowaychuk to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the signing of 2010-born local forward Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk (Vancouver, B.C.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Holowaychuk was selected by the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The right-shot forward was named the Canadian Sport School Hockey League U15 Prep MVP after scoring 50 goals in 34 games this past season, which was 15 more goals than any other skater in the U15 Prep division. His 83 points also ranked first in the league.

"We are thrilled to see Louis-Oscar sign his Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vancouver Giants," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "He is a big-time goal scorer with an incredibly bright future in our league."

"Louis-Oscar is an exciting young player who has a dynamic presence on the ice," added Giants Director of Player Personnel Greg Batters. "He's extremely quick and has a natural ability to score goals from different areas of the ice. Our scouts Terry Bonner and Paul Tendeck were huge proponents of him."

Holowaychuk netted six shorthanded goals and nine game-winning-goals, which each tied for first in the league. He had 12 multi-goal games, including one six-goal game, one five-goal outing and three four-goal games. For his efforts, the 5-foot-6 forward was named a U15 Prep First-Team All-Star in the B.C. Division. Additionally, he was a first-team all-star at the John Reid Memorial tournament.

"I would like to thank the ownership group and the team of scouts of the Giants for selecting me in the 2025 WHL Draft," Holowaychuk said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play in my hometown for such a respected franchise. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates at St. George's and the North Shore Winter Club - I would not be where I am today without the community that has supported me."

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Louis-Oscar and the Holowaychuk family.

Holowaychuk is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







