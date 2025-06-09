Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sourdif to Face off in Calder Cup Finals

June 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Justin Sourdif with the Vancouver Giants

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are proud to acknowledge two alumni who will face off against one another in the Calder Cup Finals: forwards Tristen Nielsen and Justin Sourdif.

Nielsen, 25, is currently in his fourth professional season with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. He has scored 14 or more goals in each of the last three regular seasons.

The Fort St. John, B.C. native has four goals and six points in 18 playoff games, including a two-goal outing in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Texas Stars.

Sourdif, 23, is currently in his third professional season with the Charlotte Checkers. A third-round draft pick by the Florida Panthers in 2020, the right-shot forward has been called up to play in four games with the Panthers over the last two seasons. He scored his first career NHL goal on February 25, 2025 against Nashville.

The Surrey, B.C. product recorded 34 points (16G-18A) in just 43 AHL regular season games in 2024-25, and has six points so far in 12 AHL playoff games (3G-3A), including a big goal in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Laval Rocket.

Nielsen and Sourdif were teammates with the Giants for nearly two full seasons from 2018-20. They were 1-2 in team scoring in the 2019-20 season, with Nielsen scoring a career-high 30 goals and 65 points and Sourdif finishing second with 54 points in 57 games (26G-28A).

The Canucks and Checkers will clash in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on June 13 in Charlotte. Games three, four and five (if necessary) will be played in Abbotsford on June 17, 19 and 21.

