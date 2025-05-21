Giants Acquire Multiple Draft Picks from Rockets in Exchange for Leslie

May 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired a conditional first-round pick in 2028 and conditional third-round pick in 2026 from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Mazden Leslie.

Leslie verbally announced his commitment to Bowling Green State University in the NCAA in February.

"The Giants would like to thank Mazden for the significant time he put into our organization over the last five years," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "This provides an opportunity for Mazden to compete for a Memorial Cup in the event that he does return to the WHL next season."

The 20-year-old product of Lloydminster, Alta. was the Giants captain last season, finishing second in scoring among all WHL defencemen with 72 points (21G-51A) in 66 games.

Originally selected by the Giants in the first round (10th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Leslie is the Giants franchise leader for career goals by a defencemen with 57.

He also ranks 10th all-time amongst all Giants skaters with 190 points (57G-133A) and sixth in career games with 280.

His 72 points last season tied Kevin Connauton for the most in a single season by a Giants defenceman.

