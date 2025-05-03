Three Giants Win Gold with Canada at U18s

Frisco, TX - Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt, Ryan Lin, and Burke Hood won gold with Team Canada on Saturday at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, following a 7-0 win over Sweden in the final.

Canada was in control for the entirety of Saturday's gold medal game, scoring two in the first, three in the second and two more in the third.

Schmidt had one assist, two shots on goal and was +1 in the final and Lin had one shot and was +1. Hood was representing Canada internationally for the first time, but was the third goaltender and only played in pre-tournament action.

Schmidt finished the tournament with four points (2G-2A) and 22 shots on goal in seven games; Lin - who was one of five underagers on Canada and is eligible for next year's tournament - recorded two points (1G-1A) and was +8 in seven games.

This marks the first time Canada has won U18 gold in consecutive years. It's also the first time any country has accomplished the feat since the United States in 2014 and 2015.

This is the third time Schmidt has won a gold medal representing Canada, after also winning at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge with Canada White (where he scored the golden goal) and at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

This is the second time Lin has won a gold medal representing Canada, after finishing first at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge with Canada White. Lin also played for Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

