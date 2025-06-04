Giants Sign Mateychuk to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the signing of 2010-born defenceman Crosby Mateychuk (Dominion City, Man.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Mateychuk was selected by the Giants with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6-foot, 185 lb. left-shot defender scored over a goal-per-game in the Manitoba U15 AAA League last season for the Eastman Selects, tallying 32 goals and 71 points in 31 games, including 28 points in his final 10 games of the regular season (11G-17A). His 71 points were the most of any defenceman in the league and he was named a Manitoba U15 Second-Team All-Star.

"We are extremely excited to see Crosby sign his Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vancouver Giants," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "He is a very talented player who comes from a great family. We look forward to seeing him at camp in August."

"Crosby possesses a unique combination of skill, hockey IQ and high compete," added Giants Director of Player Personnel Greg Batters. "He plays a measured, highly intelligent game. In the playoffs, he played his best hockey."

Mateychuk's older brother Denton is currently a defenceman with the Columbus Blue Jackets and was the WHL's Defenceman of the Year and Playoff MVP in 2024 as he captained the Moose Jaw Warriors to their first ever WHL Championship.

"I'd like to thank my family for always being there and pushing me to be better, as well as all the people who have supported me throughout the start of my career," Crosby said. "I am thrilled to be a Giant and am very excited for the road ahead."

The Vancouver Giants would like to extend a warm welcome to Crosby and the Mateychuk family.

Mateychuk is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







