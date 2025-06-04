Giants to Open 2025-26 Season at Home vs. Expansion Vees
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants will open the 2025-26 Western Hockey League regular season on home ice on Saturday, September 20 against the newest WHL franchise: the Penticton Vees.
The WHL announced today home opening dates for all 23 Clubs for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.
Puck drop for the Giants home opener on September 20 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.
The Vees were announced as a WHL expansion franchise in March. They will compete in the B.C. Division, alongside the Giants, Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals.
Penticton's first ever regular season game will be on Friday, September 19 in Victoria against the Royals, before they take on the Giants the following night.
The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule and complete 782-game WHL Regular Season schedule for 2025-26 will be announced the week of June 23.
